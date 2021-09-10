Weather Forecast, Aroostook County, Maine

The big question on Friday is always, what’s the weekend weather look like? Many of us get Saturday and Sunday off and want to get out and enjoy the Fall in Aroostook County, Maine.

The good news is the rain should subside for most if not all of Saturday. That gives you a day to plan a trip or get some stuff done around the house before it gets too cold.

Saturday - Look for a high around 69 with mild conditions, some sun and no rain.

Saturday Night - A chance of showers coming into the region setting up more precipitation on Sunday. 54 for the low.

Sunday - The day starts with rain and goes until about 2 p.m. We’ll still see lingering showers in the area. High near 70 degrees. We could get as much as a quarter of an inch of rain.

Sunday Night - Rain is still possible into the evening up until about 7 p.m. Low down to 50.

Monday - The work week starts off nice with sunshine and mild temps in the mid to upper 60’s with a high around 67.

Monday Night - Clouds come in the evening and stay overnight with a lower low of 43 degrees.

Tuesday - Sun continues as the temperature drops down a little to a high near 62.

Tuesday Night - Showers start early in the morning around 1 a.m. and continue into Wednesday.

Wednesday - Some rain and clouds to start the day with a high in the mid 60’s at 66.

Wednesday Night - Cloudy and showers likely. Seasonal temps in the 50’s with a low of 53.

Thursday - Rain stays in the region with 69 for the daytime high.

