Weather Forecast: Aroostook County, Maine

Local Weather Forecast for Presque Isle and surrounding area with the hourly forecast, and a detailed look at the weather from the U.S. National Weather Service in Caribou, Maine.

The 7-day forecast in Aroostook County

U.S. NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE:

Hazardous Weather Outlook

Wednesday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. High near 77. Northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming south in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Wednesday night: Scattered showers, mainly before 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. North wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Scattered showers, mainly after 7am. Cloudy, with a high near 68. North wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday Night: A chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 51. Northeast wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday: A chance of showers. Cloudy, with a high near 63. Northeast wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday Night: A chance of showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. Northeast wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67. East wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Independence Day: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 71. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Night: A slight chance of showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: A slight chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday Night: A slight chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

What are people saying about the weather?

THE WEATHER REPORT:

“The Weather Report” is a conversation that goes beyond the forecast and gets into how the weather affects our day to day lives in Aroostook county, Maine.

Hot and humid. That says it all for Tuesday. No complaints, just pointing out the facts.

If you don’t have an air conditioner, you should really look into getting one. The initial investment is around $135 to $150 depending on what kind you get. It’s then just a matter of affording the electricity bill that jumps up when you run a cooling unit.

The alternative is spending the summer with uncomfortable days in the heat. It can also be unhealthy too.

It’s understood not everyone can afford the price to get an air conditioner and also afford the expense of the electric bills. It’s something to consider if you can cut expenses elsewhere and invest in a better living condition for you and your family.

Now comes the rain and the cool down Wednesday. The rain started in the middle of the night and really brought the temperatures down. It continues through most of the day Wednesday and into Thursday to give us some relief - although there will be thunderstorms to look out for.

We want the sun to shine all summer in Aroostook County. Nobody is really wanting rain - of course we want a proportionate amount to keep our fields maintained - but summer is about getting out and enjoying the nice weather.

Look for temps to really drop Friday and Saturday into the mid to upper 60’s. This leads us right into the 4th of July on Sunday. Get ready for a nice mild day in the mid 70’s - perfect for the barbecue and parties we plan all over northern Maine. The fireworks should be good to go too. Everyone looks forward to the celebration. The big event in Presque Isle is the July 3 Jubilee at the Presque Isle Airport. Check our website for more info on the community activities.

Stay cool and Happy 4th of July.

