Weather Forecast and Updates, Aroostook County, Maine

We are continuing to track Hurricane Henri and gauge its impact. The biggest issues will be mostly coastal Maine and New England with rain, thunderstorms and the potential for flooding on Sunday night and into the first part of the week.

It will not have a significant effect on most of Aroostook County, Maine. Northern parts of the state will get some wind, clouds and humidity Sunday night through Monday.

Here’s the weekly forecast for Aroostook County, Maine:

Sunday - warmer with some humid conditions from Henri. It will be partly sunny throughout most of the day. Look for a high of 81.

Monday - we should see showers related to Hurricane Henri. There could be more steady rain near the Houlton region. 74 degrees for the high and 67 for the night time low.

Tuesday - a bigger chance of thunderstorms to the Presque Isle area. Temps will stay up in the low 80’s for the high and 66 for the low.

Wednesday - A slight chance of showers with milder conditions with highs in the mid to upper 80’s. Dropping to 63 for the low.

Thursday - Showers likely with high temps in the mid 80’s and 58 for the low.

Friday - A chance of showers with cooler temps in the low 70’s.

The season for hurricanes is June 1 through November 30.

