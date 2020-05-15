Waterville Native Sings With Rascal Flatts And Gets Record Deal

According to WGME, Waterville native Jeremy Greene challenged Rascal Flatt's singer Gary Levox to a sing-off during the recent "COV-AID" charity event.

Not only did Levox agree to the challenge, when they sang, he was so impressed with Greene that he signed him to a record deal.

The challenge, past of a fundraiser for the Boys and Girls Clubs, took place earlier this month.

Check out their duet of "Bless The Broken Road":

Rascal Flatts is known for their string of hits in the late 90s and early 00s. These include their take on Tom Cochrane's "Life Is A Highway", "I Like The Sound of That", "What Hurts The Most", and "My Wish". In February, Levox announce he was working on a solo album. And, earlier this month, they released a version of "Through The Years" as a tribute to the late Kenny Rogers.

Greene, who now lives in California, has been performing for over a decade. One of this earlier songs, "Believe" came out in 2011.

His latest song is call "My Way", check it out HERE