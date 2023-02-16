Watch Maine Lizard’s Yummy Meal of a Cockroach Named For Your Ex

There's still time to name a cockroach after your ex and feed it to a Monitor Lizard at a Waterville pet store.

Is This a Fundraiser?

It's all in the name of good fun and fundraising for the Humane Society Waterville Area. The owners of Fish Tails Pet Emporium on College Avenue in Waterville are offering a deal for people who want a little passive revenge on their exes, through the use of their 'Hissing Booth.'

How Does It Work?

The process involves Brutus, a 30-inch Savannah monitor lizard who lives at the pet shop, and a bunch of hissing cockroaches. For a donation of $6.99 each, you can name one of the icky bugs after your ex and then feed it to Brutus. I'm sure you could also have one of the employees do the deed if it gives you the willies. A video of Brutus eating two cockroaches was posted on the store's Facebook page. Turn up the speakers to hear the woman feeding Brutus but, mind you, there's a little 'language.'

I have to admit, I've always loved lizards and so I think this is pretty cool, on a number of levels. It gives single people a way to have some fun on Valentine's Day that's also harmless to others (except, of course, the cockroaches) and it's a way to raise money to help shelter pets. Win/win! Oh, and Brutus, who seems like a very good boy, gets plenty of delicious treats in the name of charity.

Valentine's Day is Over...Did I Miss It?

Valentine's Day is over, but you still have time to name your own cockroach and feed it to Brutus. According to the Fish Tails Pet Emporium's Facebook page, they're continuing the fundraiser through Monday.

Maine Owners that Look Like Their Pets