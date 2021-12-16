Waterville Drug Seizure is Biggest in City History, worth $780K

Waterville Police have arrested a Dominican Republic man in what they say is the largest drug seizure in city history.

Victor Nicolas Soto Sanchez, 37, is charged with two Class A felony counts of aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs, as well as two counts of being a fugitive from justice due to outstanding warrants from New Jersey and Massachusetts. Waterville Police say he is originally from the Dominican Republic and is in the country illegally.

Get our free mobile app

Chief Joseph Massey told the Morning Sentinel the arrest came after a three-week investigation that began with a tip about a person living at 185 College Avenue in Waterville. The person was allegedly selling fentanyl and cocaine out of an apartment that was rented by Jasmine Dostie. Police learned that another person, Soto Sanchez, was staying there with her.

A search warrant was executed after police stopped a vehicle driven by Soto Sanchez. In that search, police seized 6 pounds of fentanyl and 5 pounds of cocaine, as well as four handguns, two shotguns, and $6,000 in cash. Police say it's the largest seizure of illegal drugs ever in the city of Waterville.

Soto Sanchez was taken to the Kennebec County Jail, where bail was set at $250,000 cash. Even if he could post the money, however, he would not be released because of the two outstanding warrants and because of his non-resident status.

The Scary Stories of 10 Maine Multiple Murderers & Their Victims Let's explore some of the darkest stories from Maine's criminal history.