Watch World’s Largest Airplane Land in Bangor From The Cockpit

On July 31, the world's largest plane landed at the Bangor International Airport as hundreds gathered to watch this one of a kind aircraft touchdown. It was quite a sight to see, but a video from inside the cockpit shows a totally different perspective of the landing of this massive plane.

The Antonov AN-225 is a Ukrainian cargo plane with the largest wingspan of any aircraft in service. It's powered by six turbofan engines and with cargo, can take off with a weight of 705 tons. Its size would fill an entire football field.

So you can imagine landing something this size is an amazing thing to watch, but just as cool to watch from the cockpit.

First, here's a look at Antonov 225 landing as seen from the ground thanks to News Center Maine.

Now here's what it looks like from the cockpit from in video shared on D Antonov's YouTube channel. Most of the language you hear is Russian, but communications with Bangor International's tower is in English. Watch as they make the turn toward the runway and you'll see all the cars pulled over on Odlin Road to watch the landing. We've cued the video up to just as the plane turns to make its approach to the runway.

This was the third time the AN-225 has landed at Bangor and likely won't be the last.