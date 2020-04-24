Watch: Wicked Funny Yankee Launches New ‘Indoors Magazine’

We loves this fellah. He keeps that dry yankee humor that our parents and grandparents raised us on, alive and well today. He's 'Fred Marple' (aka Ken Sheldon) from the fictional "underappreciated town of Frost Heaves, New Hampshire.

We first featured his clean New England comedy a few years back with his fake infomercial that advertised a "Yoga for Yankees" exercise DVD.

Well now he's back with another commercial parody promoting a new magazine venture that reflects the new reality. And of course, it's presented in a language we locals can all understand. It's "Fred Marple's Indoors"..."The magazine for indoor living."

It features 'articles' of helpful tips that'll give you a chuckle or maybe a bunch of chuckles while we're all spending more time at home.