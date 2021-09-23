WATCH: This Morning’s Escort Of Fallen Hancock County Deputy To Augusta
Words cannot express the sorrow that we feel today about the loss of Hancock Country Deputy Sheriff Luke Gross.
This video was filmed this morning on Route 1A in outer Ellsworth as a procession of law enforcement escorted the body of Mr. Gross to Augusta.
Rest In Peace, Sir.
Motorcade Transporting Hancock County Sheriff Luke Gross from Trenton to Augusta
Over 50 law enforcement vehicles escorted the body of Hancock County Sheriff Luke Gross from Trenton to Augusta this morning. These photos were taken in North Ellsworth at the former Annie's Pride location.