A scary moment at Acadia National Park today. Falling rocks! Fortunately, this was a controlled, triggered rock fall and no one was in danger.

From the Acadia National Park Facebook Page.

"Work on the Eagle Lake Carriage Road includes triggering dramatic rock falls and stabilization of steep stone slopes situated directly above the historic thoroughfare. Scheduled for completion in September, the project will rehabilitate six miles of road surface and subgrade, improve drainage features, and reconstruct dry-laid stone masonry retaining walls. While the entire loop around the lake is currently closed to all uses, portions eventually will begin to reopen to visitors as they are completed."

Eagle Lake Carriage Road is one of the best examples of a carriage road in the United States. These roads were used at the turn of the century for horse-drawn carriage travel. The Friends of Acadia have been raising money since 1991 for improvements like the Eagle Lage Carriage Road project. All 45 miles of the roads are going through improvements, with the 6-mile long Eagle Lake Road near Bar Harbor being the most heavily traveled section.

Google Maps

Hikers, bikers, and horseback riders will not be able to use this road for now. Stay up to date with all the alerts from Acadia HERE.

Check out the video. The sound is even scarier than watching the rock fall!

