Watch Mainer Jesse ‘Flex’ Labreck’s Insane Ninja Warrior Run

Jesse "Flex" Labreck is an American Ninja Warrior legend with deep Maine roots having grown up in Oakland, graduated from Messalonskee High School, and attended the University of Maine.

Jesse has been dominating NBC's American Ninja Warrior for years. According to Downeast.com, Jesse was the first rookie to qualify for the national finals and has been dominating ever since. If you're not familiar with the show, competitors must go through an intense obstacle course that will test their strength and athleticism like nothing else. There's even an American Ninja Warrior Junior on Universal Kids.

During last week's finals for this season Labreck had her most impressive run yet. Did she make it to the end? Watch the video below:

What an impressive testament to her skill and hard work. To see if she made it to the top 8 tune-in to NBC Friday at 8 pm. Keep up to date on Jesse by following her on Facebook here.