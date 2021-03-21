Britney Spears’ Mother Lynne Dances to ‘Toxic’ While Clubbing (VIDEO)
Britney Spears' mother Lynne was spotted getting her groove on to "Toxic" while out clubbing.
On Saturday (March 20), fans spotted Lynne at a local gay nightclub in Dallas, Texas. The Round-Up Saloon and Dance Hall was able to re-open after Texas' COVID-19 restrictions were lifted. One attendee managed to capture a video of the 65-year-old mother dancing to Britney's smash hit "Toxic."
"Lynne Spears dancing to her daughter's music at The Roundup," the social media user captioned his video. "Yes, that is her, I asked her," he later clarified.
Watch Lynne's moves, below.
Lynne recently shared a throwback video with her daughter from one of Brit's first ever performances. Britney posted the video to her Instagram account on Saturday, prior to her mother's club outing.
"Geez … My mom sent this to me and reminded me that I can sing," Britney captioned the video clip. "She said 'You never sing anymore … you need to again !!!!' I’ve actually never watched this performance … it’s definitely from a while ago !!!! It’s from one of the first trips I took alone ... mostly I just remember saying 'WOW Singapore'!!!!!"