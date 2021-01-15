UPDATE: Friday's launch was scrubbed because of weather. We'll keep you updated.

Original story: Not very often that a space rocket is blasted into space from Maine, but a company from Brunswick hopes that changes in the near future.

bluShift AeroSpeace hopes that all systems are go this morning for Stardust 1.0, a rocket powered by a special bio--derived fuel made entirely from materials that could be found on any farm, CEO Sascha Deri told NewsCenter Maine back in December. This morning's launch will be the first ever of a space craft powered by bio-fuel, and it's so very cool that it's happening right here in Maine. The bio-fueled engine has taken over 6 years to create.

The company's Twitter feed tells us that when ultimately successful, companies would then be able to send small satellites into space more affordably.

Stardust 1.0 will carry science experiments and Danish Wafer cookies. The cookies will be put into the payload area in honor of a software company based in Amsterdam.

"There's a lot riding on this moment, and not just for bluShift. Stardust has the potential to launch a vibrant aerospace industry right here in Maine. Our team of staff and investors is aiming high and hoping to create an ecologically responsible aerospace industry with the words 'Made in Maine' on it", Sascha Deri said in a recent press release.

The skies should be clear in Limestone today, a good day for a rocket launch!

