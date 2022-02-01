Watch Gordon Ramsay Make the Most ‘Maine’ BLT Ever at Marshall Point Lighthouse

Marshall Point Lighthouse

“Welcome to Maine, set in one of the most gorgeous points: Marshall Point.”

In a series of Gordon Ramsay cooking local food around the world, the iconic chef shows off Maine’s coast in a lobster BLT recipe video.

Gordon Ramsay cooks the ultimate lobster BLT in Maine | Ramsay around the world via YouTube loading...

He positions himself at Marshall Point and gives one of our favorite fun facts a shout out: “Run Forest, Run was shot right here.”

Standing right in front of the famous lighthouse grilling outdoors, the celebrity chef teaches us how to make a “beautiful Maine, stunning BLT.”

Maine Lobster BLT

Ramsay boasts about Maine’s delicacy and shows off with lobster so fresh it was plucked only 50 meters away and seaweed picked right from the shoreline.

Yes, seaweed right from the beach. And yes, it goes right into the sandwich.

Using an outdoor grill, Ramsay grills thick bacon with seaweed butter locally churned and flavored with truffle of the sea, along with sourdough bread, avocado, onion, and of course, lobster.

He uses juicy fat pieces of bacon which is so important and even adds more fat with the butter, some fat-on-fat action which is my kind of meal.

The recipe is attached to the video description for you to try on your own and you can walk through each step with the celeb chef as he prepares the Maine BLT. He even fits into the Maine vibes with his lack of “R’s” in his vocabulary.

There are so many flavors he adds to this classic sandwich, including the pickling of seaweed which he adds into the mayonnaise. Some may dare even call it an ‘aioli’ given the fancy addition.

Run, Ramsay, Run

The recipe is simple and the video is only 9-minutes long. Chef Ramsay ends the video with the infamous Forest Gump run down Marshall Point, Maine lobster in hand.

“If you eat this, you’ll run faster than Forest Grump any day.”

Run, Ramsay, run.

