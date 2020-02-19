Watch: Augusta Oil Delivery Driver Rescues Customer’s Fallen Flag

A Dead River driver in Augusta took a moment out of his job to respect the American flag.

David Price posted a video to his YouTube channel that was captured by his front door security camera when a Dead River driver arrived at his home with a delivery.

As the driver brings the hose through the snow to fill the customer's tank, he pauses when he notices that the American flag that flies from the porch had fallen into the snow. He puts the hose down, grabs the flag, dusting the snow off, and puts it back in place.

It's a simple gesture that shows how much this man has respect for his country and its flag.

David Price wrote when he posted the video on YouTube, "A big thank you a(nd) much respect for the delivery person who rescued my flag."