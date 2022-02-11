**UPDATE**

Several listeners have reached out, some with DOT plow experience, indicating it appears the wing plow in the video may actually be malfunctioning. And, due to it's hard-to-see location from the truck mirrors, the driver may not have known what was happening.

----Original Story Follows---

If you have spent much time on social media recently, there is a good chance that you have seen someone post about how their mailbox was whacked by a plow. Occasionally, it is a private plow company that takes out these mailboxes, but more often than not, it is a town or state plow that mows down the mailboxes.

Recently, we even wrote an article that provided Mainers with some mailbox installation tips. The hope, of course, was that people install their mailboxes in a way that would limit the chances that a plow would take out your mailbox.

It looks like these people DID NOT get that memo. But, it also does not look like the driver made any attempt to avoid smacking EVERY... SINGLE... MAILBOX along the way!

In all fairness, for the most part, we can't really see how narrow the road is. Near the end of the video, you do get a split second view of the other side of the road (as the driver tries to wave the TikToker on. For all we know, it could be SUPER narrow.

Regardless, the video is hilarious and it is guaranteed to put you in a good mood. Why? Because, it's not your mailbox being moved over.

We're not entirely sure where this video was recorded, but based on some Google Maps searches, it could possibly be West Paris, Maine.

2022 Maine Agricultural Fair Dates Even though it may not seem it, Maine fair season is just around the corner. According to the Maine Fairs website, these are the proposed dates for some of Maine's biggest fairs.

Have you signed up for our email newsletter? Several times a week, we send out an email loaded with the top trending stories from our website. Music news, information about local events, local news, and reminders about upcoming contests, All in one place! All going right to your email inbox. Sign up now by entering your phone number in the box below.