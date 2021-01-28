Washington County Experiences 2 Earthquakes on January 27

Washington County experienced 2 earthquakes on Wednesday, January 27th, making 3 earthquakes to impact the area in January.

The 1st one yesterday occurred at 1:19 a.m. and registered 2.1 on the Richter Scale. It was located 2.1 kilometers west of Jonesboro. The actual coordinates were 44.661°N 67.607°W

Just a little over 9 hours later, the 2nd of the day occurred at 10:45 a.m. and registered 1.7 on the Richter Scale. It was located at 44.697°N 67.614°W which is in Jonesboro.

10 days ago, on January 17th there was a earthquake registering 2.8 on the Richter Scale in Centerville.

Jonesboro is just 7.4 miles away from Centerville

To see where earthquakes are felt daily in the United States, you can click on the USGS page