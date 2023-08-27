Was Your Town One of 12 New England Cities Named One of Happiest in U.S.?

It’s nice to see a dozen New England cities named to a list of the United States’ happiest, but it’s also somewhat disheartening to consider some of the snubs.

No Portsmouth, New Hampshire? Not even with its vibrant arts and entertainment scene (not to mention pubs and restaurants)? For that matter, not a single city on the Seacoast at all?

Keep that in mind the next time you have a conversation with a local realtor; when they say a home by the beach is your “dream house,” scroll to the data below and see if it can improve your leverage.

Cambridge, Massachusetts, was named the most family-friendly in all of the nation. But that’s evidently not enough to make residents “happy" (and they certainly won’t be now, when they see at least one of the cities that did make the list).

Of all the scenic cities in Maine…just two? That’s it? WalletHub (the curators of this study) must know Pennywise isn’t real, right?

No Newport, Rhode Island. Or Greenwich, Connecticut. Maybe money can’t buy you love (or maybe residents in these rather fortunate communities have seen their lives torn apart by pickleball like the good people of Wellesley).

If the study seems kind of rigged (two town per state), one could argue that maybe it is. The list was assembled by including the 150 most populated cities, plus at least two of the most populated cities in each state.

Key factors were emotional and physical wellbeing, income and employment, and community and environment.

