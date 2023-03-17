WABI’s Digital Channel ‘Decades’ To Re-Brand As ‘Catchy Comedy’
Later this month, lots of old school laughs are coming to WABI-TV's digital channel 5.3!
Back in the fall of 2015, WABI TV-5, added a third station in addition to the CW channel. "Decades" is a retro TV network with a cool spin, kind of a daily time capsule of popular televison shows from the 1950's to the 1990's, but they are about to tweak their daily lineup quite a bit, starting March 27th.
"Catchy Comedy" will feature a library of classic comedies, with shows from legends like Lucille Ball, Mary Tyler Moore and Carol Burnett.
But they will also air some of the most beloved sitcoms of all-time, inlcuding "Cheers", "All In The Family", "Taxi", "Full House", and "The Brady Bunch"
Once they hit the ground running on Monday, March 27th, this will be their daily schedule:
6:00am – Full House
6:30am – Full House
7:00am – Full House
7:30am – Full House
8:00am- The Brady Bunch
8:30am- The Brady Bunch
9:00am- Family Affair
9:30am- The Donna Reed Show
10:00am – The Carol Burnett Show
11:00am – The Lucy Show
11:30am – The Lucy Show
12:00pm – I Love Lucy
12:30pm – I Love Lucy
1:00pm – The Mary Tyler Moore Show
1:30pm – Rhoda
2:00pm – Laverne & Shirley
2:30pm – Laverne & Shirley
3:00pm – Mama’s Family
3:30pm – Mama’s Family
4:00pm- The Love Boat
5:00pm – The Odd Couple
5:30pm – The Odd Couple
6:00pm – Good Times
6:30pm – Good Times
7:00pm – Sanford and Son
7:30pm – Sanford and Son
8:00pm – All in the Family
8:30pm – All in the Family
9:00pm – Night Court
9:30pm – Night Court
10:00pm – The Dick Van Dyke Show
10:30pm – The Dick Van Dyke Show
11:00pm – Cheers
11:30pm – Cheers
12:00am – Taxi
12:30am – The Bob Newhart Show
1:00am – Newhart
They will also feature "Binge Weekends" of these classic comedy shows!