City of Bangor to Host Candlelight Vigil

The Bangor City Council invites community members to attend a candlelight vigil on the front steps of City Hall, 73 Harlow Street, Bangor, ME, on October 29, 2023 @ 6:30 pm to honor and pay our respects to those impacted by the horrific events in Lewiston.

There will be a short program, which will include an ASL interpreter, consisting of statements from members of the clergy, Bangor City Council, Bangor School Committee, Penobscot County Commissioners and our Legislative delegation.

The event will recognize those that lost their lives and offer moments of silence and reflection.