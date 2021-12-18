Viewers In Maine Waking Up To Fewer Youtube TV Channels

If you are a regular TV viewer, it is kind of hard to argue that Youtube TV isn't one of the coolest inventions of the last few decades. If you are not familiar, the service (provided by the good people at Google / Youtube) allows you to stream live TV.

One of the big benefits over cable or satellite is the fact that you can watch on multiple devices in multiple locations. For example, the kids can be watching cartoons on the big TV in the living room, mom can be sitting next to them on the couch while she watches something different on a tablet, and dad can be watching the news on his work laptop while he's taking a break at the office.

Subscribers of the service, not just in Maine, but nationwide, woke up to some shocking news this morning (December 18th). Due to a breakdown in negotiations, Disney properties are no longer available on the service. Sadly, that also includes our local ABC affiliates like WMTW.

The email that went out to subscribers read, in part:

We have held good faith negotiations with Disney for several months. Unfortunately, despite our best efforts, we were unable to reach an equitable agreement before our existing one expired. As of December 17, 2021, end of day Eastern Time, all Disney-owned channels, including ESPN and your local ABC station, are unavailable on YouTube TV. Members will not be able to watch live or local content from Disney and will also lose access to any previous Library recordings from these channels, including 4K content that is available as part of the 4K Plus add-on.

The only bright side is that, for now at least, the price of the service has dropped by about $15 per month.

Do you have Youtube TV? Are you happy with the service? Let us know through our app or on Facebook.

