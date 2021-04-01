Very Rare Calico Lobster Caught Off Falmouth Town Landing

Blue, albino, half and half and calico lobsters are all rare! This one will not be in anyone's lobster roll though...

Town Landing Market posted on Facebook that they caught this unusual spotted lobster on Thursday March 25th.

The chef at Town Landing Market, Alex, did not keep it and released it back into the waters of Casco Bay.

Calico lobsters so rare that the chances of finding them alive are about 1 in 30 million, according to the University of Maine's Lobster Institute. Sometimes, and it's not often, a genetic defect will cause a lobster to create a protein that causes unusual coloration, like blue, yellow, orange or even calico. But the rarest lobster is the white or albino lobster. That coloring only happens 1 in 100 million lobsters. This little calico lobster will live to see another day thanks to Chef Alex at Town Landing Market.

While Googling the rarity of a calico lobster, found this little fun fact:

Lobsters have urine-release nozzles right under their eyes. They urinate in each other's faces as a way of communicating, either when fighting or mating.

Wow. I had no idea. And to be completely honest, I could have lived my whole life without that knowledge...

Take a Look at These Super Rare, Crazy-Colored Lobsters Found in Maine, New England