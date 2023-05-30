Vendors & Activities List For The 2023 Maine Whoopie Pie Festival

You can choose from 22 different vendors to sample whooie pies on June 24th!

On June 24th, the town of Dover-Foxcroft, once again becomes the Whoopie Pie capital of the world, when this beloved yearly event returns for another exciting year.

Finally, the list of whoopie ie vendors and events for the day has been released!

The Maine Whoopie Pie Festival began way back in 2009, and it has become a must-attend afternoon for the whole family and community. We already can't wait to go back and do a broadcast. This will be our 7th appearance. It is truly one of the days that I circle on my calendar because it is such a fun experience.

Here's the list of sweet bakers signed up for the 2023 Maine Whoopie Pie Festival!

All Purpose Bakery, Worcester, MA

Bangin' Whoopie, Bangor, ME

Betty ReeZ WhoopieZ, Freeport, ME

Christine's Kitchen, Brewer, ME

Crawl Foods, Portland, ME

Elaine's Basket Cafe and Bakery, Milo, ME

The Gluten Free Kitchen, Parkman, ME

Governor's Restaurant & Bakery, Bangor, ME

Maggie's Munchies, Greenville, NH

Mobile Munchies, South Casco, ME

Nutty Netties Cafe, Leeds, ME

The Pastry Corner, Houlton, ME

RH Foster LLC, Hampden, ME

Shaws Supermarkets

Sweet Sunrise, Saco, ME

To The Queen's Taste, Newton, MA

Vail's Custom Cakes, Dover Foxcroft, ME

Valley View Orchard Pies, Oxford, ME

Wahoo Whoopies, Naples, ME

Wicked Good Whoopie Pies, Limington, ME

WOOF-ie Pies Bakery, Newport, ME

It's going to be a great day of delicious food, games, live music, artists & vendors on a beautiful Saturday summer afternoon.

As always, the cost is just $5 per person, and kids 12 and under get in free!!

Here is how the day breaks down on Saturday, June 24th!

8:30am — Piscataquis Regional YMCA “Earn Your Whoopie Pie” Kid’s 1K Fun Run, for kids and Adult 3K Run/Walk

9:00am - 12:30PM — Book sale at the Thompson Free Library

9:00AM - 1:00PM — Dover Cove Farmers Market

​10:00AM — Festival Opens

10:00AM — Mayo EMS Teddy Bear Clinic opens at the First Aid tent by the Fire Station

​10:00AM - 4:00PM — The 3rd annual Dover True-Value Homeshow Expo at True Value

10:00AM - 4:00PM — Varney Agency Kid’s Zone opens with rides, games, activities all day long. Including pony rides by Infinity Farm

10:30AM — True Value Entertainment Center Opens: Thief of Joy live on stage

​11:15AM — Chainsaw Carving Demo by Burns Bears at the True Value Entertainment Center

12:00PM — Local singer and musician Brian Smith

NOON — Youth Whoopie Pie Eating Contest, 12 and under. Located at the True Value Entertainment Center

12:30PM — Teen Whoopie Pie Eating Contest, located at the True Value Entertainment Center

1:00PM — Adult Whoopie Pie Eating Contest, located at the True Value Entertainment Center

1:15PM — Chainsaw Carving Demo by Burns Bears at the True Value Entertainment Center

2:00PM — Thief of Joy performs at the True Value Entertainment Center

2:45PM — Chainsaw Carving Demo by Burns Bears at the True Value Entertainment Center

Where else can you sample so many different whoopie pie flavors from all over New England, and do some great people watching at the same time?

Can't wait to see you for a day of fun & sun, at the Maine Whoopie Pie Festival, on Saturday, June 24th!

The 2022 Maine Whoopie Pie Festival It was sooo hot, but we had a blast in Dover-Foxcroft for the annual Maine Whoopie Pie Festival!