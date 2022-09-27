Vehicle Found in Aroostook County Linked to Missing Florida Boy

Investigators say an abandoned SUV found in Littleton, Maine near the Canadian border last month may be connected to the disappearance of a 6-year-old Florida boy.

Jorge "JoJo" Morales was reported missing from Miami, Florida on August 27th, according to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children. Jo-Jo is believed to have been abducted by his father, 44-year-old Jorge Morales II and grandmother, 68-year-old Lilliam Peña Morales.

Both Jorge and Lilliam Morales "face felony charges of custodial interference," according to the agency.

National Center for Missing & Exploited Children National Center for Missing & Exploited Children loading...

The vehicle was found on August 29th by the U.S Border Patrol on the Foxcroft Road between Littleton and Houlton. The Miami-Dade (Florida) Police Department reports that personal items discovered in and around the vehicle belong to JoJo Morales. Investigators say the boy, his father and grandmother are now likely somewhere in Maine or eastern Canada.

JoJo's mother, Yanet Leal Concepcion, said she and the boy's father have shared custody, and that “he talked about living off the grid and had been using only cash to pay for his expenses over the last year,” according to a report from NewsCenter Maine.

Concepcion said her son is on the autism spectrum and sometimes has difficulty communicating.

AMBER alert issued for missing Miami boy who may be in Maine or New Brunswick

A Missing Child Alert issued in Florida on August 31 was recently upgraded to an AMBER alert. Miami Police said at the time of the alleged abduction, Jorge Morales was known to drive a gray 2006 Ford Explorer XLT with Florida license plate CSI U53. The vehicle found in northern Maine was a Ford Yukon.

vehicle found in Maine linked to missing Florida boy Maine State Police loading...

Investigators are asking anyone with credible information related to this case to please call the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 or Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-8477. You can also report a sighting to the NCMEC online at missingkids.org.