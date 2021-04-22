Vehicle Crashed into Irish Setter Pub in Presque Isle, Maine

A driver was injured on Wednesday after crashing their vehicle into a restaurant on Main Street in Presque Isle.

According to the Star Herald, the vehicle crashed through a front window at the Irish Setter Pub after the driver hit the gas pedal instead of the brakes.

Presque Isle police responded around noontime. Officer Dale Keegan found that the driver of the vehicle was attempting to park when they accidentally put their foot on the gas instead of the brakes. The vehicle crashed through the window into a dining area. No one in the dining area was injured.

Presque Isle police say the driver, whose name was not released, will not face charges.