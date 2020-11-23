Vehicle Catches Fire after Crash on State Street, Mapleton, Maine

Police said a 34-year-old Presque Isle man lost control of his vehicle on the slush covered street on State Road in Mapleton around 7:17 am Monday. He was able to get out before his vehicle caught on fire.

Maine State Police

Kimar Smith was driving his 2013 Honda Civic westbound when he went into the ditch on the right side of the roadway, struck a culvert, and hit some trees head on.

Police said Smith was able to get out of the vehicle - and moments later it burst into flames.

Police said they suspect that the impact caused the gas tank to rupture and ignite. The vehicle was fully engulfed by the time Mapleton Fire arrived on scene.

Smith was not injured, Het was checked out at the scene by Presque Isle Fire and Ambulance.

Speed and poor weather conditions were a factor in the crash, said police. Smith was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash. The vehicle was a total loss.