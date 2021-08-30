Veazie Man Run Over by Bangor Truck He Was Allegedly Lying Under

Bangor Police are investigating an incident in which a man was hit by a truck that he was allegedly lying underneath.

Officials say it happened at approximately 2 AM Sunday. Police responded to a parking lot at 14 Larkin Street, for a report of a motor vehicle accident with a serious injury. An investigation determined that the driver of a box truck, a 62-year-old Bangor man, was pulling out of a parking space when the truck ran over a man.

Police say it appears the victim, a 38-year-old man from Veazie, was lying underneath the box truck and the driver didn't see him.

Bangor Fire Department rescue personnel administered first-aid and then rushed him to a local hospital for emergency treatment of a serious head injury. Officials say the truck's driver was sober and uninjured. At this point, no charges have been filed, as police continue to piece together exactly what happened, and why the victim was under the truck.

We'll update this story as more details become available.

