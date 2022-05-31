Maine Police Say 1 Person is Dead, 1 Hurt in Vassalboro Shooting

Maine State Police say one person has died and another is hospitalized following a shooting in Vassalboro.

UPDATE: State Police have identified the deceased as 37-year-old Jeremy Gilley of Vassalboro. The man who is recovering from a gunshot wound is identified as 30-year-old Joshua Bilodeau of Vassalboro. Police have not released the name of a 3rd man who was not hurt in the incident.

Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss says a 911 call came into the Regional Communications Center in Augusta just after 9:00 Monday morning about a disturbance at a Vassalboro apartment complex. The caller told the dispatcher that they had heard arguing and then gunshots. When Troopers responded to the scene they found one man dead and another man who was injured. The second individual was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. A third man police say was involved in the incident was reportedly not hurt. Police say all three men live in the apartment complex.

No motive has been given for the shooting. The deceased man's body was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta where an autopsy will be performed.

State Police Major Crimes Detectives spent Monday interviewing witnesses and processing the scene along with evidence response technicians.

We'll update this story as more details become available.

