Vaccine Doses Arrive In Maine; Legislating Could Be Costly

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine hospitals have begun receiving the first doses of a coronavirus vaccine produced by Pfizer.

In Maine, the first doses that began arriving Monday are going to seven Maine hospitals, as well as long-term care facilities.

Maine has also already submitted a request to the FDA for a second shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Combined, the state hopes to have enough doses to vaccinate approximately 50,525 people.

Meanwhile, the upcoming legislative session could be costly if it's held at the Augusta Civic Center. The Portland Press Herald reports that the daily cost of renting the facility is more than $4,000.