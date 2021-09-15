Vaccinated President of Maine Senate Tests Positive for Covid-19

The President of the Maine Senate, Troy Jackson, announced that he has tested positive for Covid-19. In a statement released on Tuesday, Jackson said he is vaccinated and tested positive after coming into close contact with someone else who has tested positive.

As President of the Senate, Jackson would be next in line to take over as Governor in case of emergency. Jackson said that he has not been experiencing any symptoms associated with the coronavirus and that he will continue to work remotely until he receives a clean bill of health. He has been working to identify anyone who may be a close contact to him and notifying them of their contact. The news of Jacksons breakthrough case comes at a time when case numbers in Aroostook County have been climbing. Jackson has been representing Aroostook County in various roles since 2002 and has become recognized across the State as one of the most influential politicians in Maine.



As one of the leaders of Maine's Democrat party, Jackson has had many public disagreements with other state leaders and he does not back down. Jackson and Governor Paul LePage had several back-and-forth arguments during LePage's two term stint as governor from 2010-2018. The Senator represents District 1 which includes Caribou, Fort Kent, Allagash, Van Buren, and surrounding towns. If you need assistance from Jackson or his office, you are encouraged to contact his office or you can go to this website. For all things Covid-19 in Aroostook County and New Brunswick you can go to any of our pages to stay up to date.

We wish the Senator well and to anyone else out there currently infected, get well.

