Maine Senate Overrides Governor’s Veto on Sports Betting

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The Maine Senate has voted to override Gov. Janet Mills' veto of a bill to allow sports betting in the state.

Mills vetoed the bill last month. She said she was unconvinced that Mainers were ready to "legalize, support, endorse and promote betting on competitive athletic events.”

The Senate's 20-10 vote on Thursday sends the proposal to the House, where a vote is likely next week.

The bill would allow casino operators, off-track betting facilities, Native American tribes and harness racing tracks to host sports betting with wagering taxed at 10%. Online and mobile betting would be taxed at 16%.