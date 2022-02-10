USM & Maine Beer Company To Offer Internship & Scholarship Combo

When it comes to craft beer, Maine has a pretty robust community of fans, but how do get more people on board? How do we find the next generation of beer makers in Maine, get them trained, and help them grow their passion?

That's where the Maine Beer Company comes in. They have teamed up with the University of Southern Maine, and together plan to roll out "The Brewing Up Opportunity Internship and Scholarship Fund" according to a report by WCSH. This all came about after USM received a $100,000 gift from the Maine Beer Company.

There is a close connection to one of the founding brothers of The Maine Beer company who graduated from USM 2004. Five years later, the Kleban brothers started The Maine Beer Company when there were still just a few brewing companies in the state.

The combination of the internship with the scholarship will allow students to be fully immersed into all that goes into running a successful brewing business. The internship would take place at the Maine Beer Company.

This internship opportunity will be open to USM students, with hopes to begin this coming summer. This is a working internship, and the interns will be paid, and students who complete the internship can receive a $5,000 scholarship. It's a pretty sweet deal, that tastes great!

