Usher Files for Divorce From Grace Miguel

Usher filed for divorce from estranged wife Grace Miguel in Atlanta, Us Weekly confirmed.

Legal documents, obtained by The Blast, reveal that Usher, 40, and Miguel, legally separated on Dec. 24, 2017. The pair reached a confidential settlement agreement.

Although they're separation was made legal in 2017, the "Yeah!" singer and Miguel, 49, did not confirm the news until March 2018. In a joint statement, the estranged husband and wife said they'd given "much thought and consideration" to their decision to go their separate ways.

"After much thought and consideration we have mutually decided to separate as a couple," the statement read. "We remain deeply connected, loving friends who will continue supporting each other through the next phases of our lives. The enormous amount of love and respect that we have for each other will only increase as we move forward."

Usher and Miguel were married for two years and together for close to 10 years. Before Miguel, Usher was married to Tameka Foster, with whom he shares two children: Naviyd Ely Raymond, 9, and Usher Raymond V, 10.

His divorce is the latest in a string of misfortune for the musician. Over the summer, he was sued by three different people for allegedly giving them herpes after failing to disclose to them that he had the sexually transmitted disease. The case was later dismissed, but it was later revealed that Usher previously settled another such case with a woman for $1.1 million.