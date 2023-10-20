Halloween costumes don't have to break the bank if you use your Maine imagination and take a close look at your closet.

Where Did You Get the Idea to Make Creative Costumes?

My Mom was fed up after many years of buying Halloween costumes that we wore for an hour and then discarded, so she would tell us to come up with something using the stuff we had. After we stopped whining about the fact that 'everyone else was getting new stuff,' (we were kids, after all) it was actually pretty fun coming up with something creative.

What Prompted This New List?

The other day, I was thinking about the Halloweens of my youth and started wondering what types of costumes I could invent for adults that wouldn't require paying for one. I mean, have you seen how expensive they are? My husband and I dress up for a party each year but I just can't bring myself to pay the prices they're asking for this stuff. (Yes, I heard my mother in that statement too)

Can We See the List Now?

So I put together a list of some of the costumes you could make for a minimal expense. I mean, you may have to pick up a wig or some makeup but there are no elaborate costumes to buy. Most of the clothes in these suggestions are probably hanging in your closet. And, if they're not, could probably be found at Goodwill or any other thrift store, for cheap. Take a look and then decide who you want to be for Halloween.

Trick or Treat!

Use Your Maine Ingenuity to Make Fun, Creative Costumes at Home All it takes is a little imagination and maybe some makeup to create fun, easy-to-wear Halloween costumes. Gallery Credit: Cindy Campbell

