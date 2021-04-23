Unlock a Maine Elementary School Memory With the 16 Counties Song

Memory Unlocked

I, a lifelong Mainer, was scrolling through my For You Page when I stumbled upon a fantastic prompt, "What's one educational-ass song that you learned in school?"

To me, it was a no-brainer because I still sing it to myself at least monthly.

Yankee Doodle-ish

I will die on the hill that the majority of Maine kids, at least in and around my generation, learned the 16 Counties song in music class in elementary school.

It was a simple little ditty simply naming all the counties to the tune of Yankee Doodle.

I couldn't help but answer the TikTok prompt and poorly sang the song. A few days, eleven thousand views, and a couple of hundred comments later, many remember the song too and still sing it to this day. Some even said that as soon as I mentioned Maine they knew exactly what the song would be

Are the Lyrics Wrong?

Yes and no. Turns out Mainers have learned the song but sang the names of the counties in a different order but still to the tune of Yankee Doodle. There's no right or wrong way!

Want to Relive the Past?

Beware of listening. This is an earworm that you won't soon forget again!

