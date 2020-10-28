University of Maine, Orono Student Accused of Voting as Roommate

ORONO, Maine (AP) — Officials say a University of Maine student is facing criminal charges for voting with an absentee ballot in the name of a former roommate.

Officials said election officials in Orono discovered the potential violation before the ballot was processed and alerted the secretary of state’s office, which relayed the information to state prosecutors.

The 19-year-old faces charges of voting in the name of another and forging the name of another on an absentee ballot return envelope.

Both are punishable by up to five years in jail and a $5,000 fine.