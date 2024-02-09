My mom is a dance teacher.

What that means for those who don't know, is that I grew up in a world of sequins, tutus, and a deep appreciation for the art form of all things dance-related.

My mom made sure my siblings and I were always exposed to the performing arts in some way, shape, or form. But dance, well, we kind of grew up with it all around us.

We also spent a good deal of time traveling abroad when I was a kid, so we were also exposed to all sorts of different cultures family friends, and stories she would tell us.

So it's no wonder that when she first found out about the International Dance Festival at the University of Maine years ago, she dragged anyone and everyone who would go with her to see it. And she RAVED about it and made it a point to return, year after year, often with her young students in tow.

To hear her describe it, it's nothing short of a spectacular display of dance from around the globe. The music, the outfits, and the dances are all amazing. And you can see it all, for free, right at the University!

According to the University of Maine's Website, the festival started back in 2005.

"Today, it is one of the biggest and most anticipated events on campus by the whole UMaine community and the broader Bangor area. IDF showcases an array of traditional music, dance, and costumes of our diverse student body at UMaine. It is held annually on the third Saturday of February at the Collins Center for the Arts.

Two free performances featuring dances from around the world are scheduled. Showtimes are 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Doors open one hour before show time. The IDF is free and organized by the Office of International Programs and the International Student Association."

This year's International Dance Festival will take place Saturday, February 24th at 2 PM and 7 PM at the Collins Center for the Arts on the UMaine Orono campus. Again, it's a free event, open to the public, and there's general seating.

Here's a sample of what you can expect.

