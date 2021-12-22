After Nearly 60 Years, Orono’s University Inn Is Sadly Closing

I actually have some fond memories of that place.

When I was a younger man in my steadier days in music, one of my old bands came up and co-headlined Bumstock a couple times in the early 2000's. Each time, we were put up at the University Inn. In the interest of full disclosure, we were the worst kind of guests. Imagine a floor of a hotel, filled with 50 or 60 musicians.

We caused our fair share of trouble, for sure. I even showed a friend that being whipped with a towel is actually a legitimately painful experience. I'm sort of sorry he had to learn the hard way, but he didn't believe it. And with all my years in kitchen work, I was pretty much like a terry cloth Bruce Lee.

But after almost 60 years, they're calling it a day.

From a Facebook post that was shared by News Center Maine, owners of the University Inn Academic Suites said they'd be closing by the end of the year. No specific reason was given, but a person wouldn't have to look to far to find reasons, with the state that world has been in the last couple years.

The spot has been a longstanding landmark in Orono's landscape for decades. It's anyone's guess what's next. The current owners have had the location since 2001 and also own the Black Bear Inn and Conference Center. They say they are looking forward to focusing more attention there, and are excited for the future.

But I guess I'm not headed up there anytime soon to school people on the potential viciousness of a simple hand towel. But trust me folks.... It's a thing.

