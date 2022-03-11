For most of our lives, many of us have gone to museums, whether it was with friends, family, on a school trip. I swear, teachers love to take students out of the classroom to go to a museum or aquarium for the day.

There are many well-known museums all around the world, like the Louvre in France, the Salem Witch Museum in Massachusetts, and The Metropolitan in New York, just to name a few.

Whether you're interested in art, history, maritime, natural history, or science, there is a museum out there for you. No matter where you travel to, there will be museums everywhere you go.

However, New England is home to some obscure and unique museums. Whether you are visiting Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, or Vermont, there is a place for you or your family to make a pitstop if you want to see something out of the ordinary.

One of the unique stops in Maine is the Cryptozoology museum. That's right, you can really see some strange and unusual things that will definitely make you question if Bigfoot actually exists.

If that is not your cup of tea, then what about a museum revolving around things you see or do on a daily basis? The Museum of Everyday Life is an actual place you can visit, and it is in New England.

These unique museums remind me of the off-the highway stops that make you question "why," like the Clown Motel in Nevada.

4 One of a Kind Museums in New England There are some unique museums all over New England that you may not have known about, that are worth checking out.