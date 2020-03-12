UNH Will Resume Classes as Scheduled After Spring Break

According SeacoastOnline, colleges across Maine and Massachusetts have announced that they will be moving classes online due to the Coronavirus being declared a pandemic. At this point the University of New Hampshire isn't making any changes and their classes will resume as scheduled after Spring break.

The Dean of students released a letter acknowledging that the situation is evolving and could change at any time. But for now, he wrote in part:

Spring break for our Durham and Manchester campuses, which begins this Friday, March 13, will go on as planned. When UNH spring break ends classes will resume Monday, March 23 as scheduled.. ..For students who are required to self-quarantine off-campus, classes will be available online or via alternative course delivery.”

Do you agree with the decision to resume classes as scheduled?