On Sept. 4, 2002, Kelly Clarkson won the first-ever season of American Idol; today, she's a music superstar, known for both her pop and country tunes. While that Idol win is certainly one of Clarkson's biggest career moments, there are a few others that deserve a call out as well.

Clarkson's collaborations with stars such as Reba McEntire, Jason Aldean and Vince Gill are definitely worth noting; actually, pretty much any time she opens her mouth to sing, it's a great moment. And while she's known for her hit songs such as "Miss Independent" and "Since U Been Gone," she's also the queen of covers, as showcased by her bluesy, ridiculously fantastic cover of Taylor Swift's "Shake It Off" (among many others).

Clarkson's lovable, sassy, no-filter personality makes for some unforgettable moments -- like her announcement of being pregnant with son Remington and appearing on Ellen. Press play on the video above to see our favorite unforgettable Clarkson moments -- and let us know your favorite moment in the comments section!

