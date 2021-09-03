UMaine Police Seek Man Who Allegedly Assaulted a Woman on Campus

University of Maine Police are investigating after a woman was allegedly assaulted by a man while walking on campus.

The incident allegedly happened just after 5 PM Thursday on the mall on campus. The mall is the rectangular grassy area located in front of the Fogler Library, that extends down to the New Balance Field House. Police say they received an anonymous tip about an assault in which an unknown man grabbed a female from behind.

Officials say the caller told them the man allegedly briefly choked the victim, yelled a slur at her for wearing a pride shirt, and then ran off. The only description the police have is that he was a tall man, with short brown hair. Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the University of Maine Police Department at 207-581-4040.

Police remind students to always try to find someone to accompany them when going outside late at night. This includes if they're only planning to be outside for a short time. They should be mindful of their surroundings and keep a safe distance between themselves and potential hiding places.

A free app is provided by the University of Maine Police Department, called the Black Bear Safe App, which offers tips and a way to report crimes. Crime Alerts are posted on the app and on the UMaine Police Department's website to make the campus community aware of any situation that poses a potential threat to the safety of anyone who lives, works, studies, or visits the campus.

