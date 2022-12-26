Want to Take a Tour of the UMaine Home Made from a 3D Printer?

Can you believe we are at the point in time where an entire home can be created from a 3D printer?

And not just a generic tiny model either. We're talking a real place you can live in.

The University of Maine unveiled on November 21 "the first 3D-printed house made entirely with bio-based materials," according to a press release.

OK, so it's no multi-million dollar super mansion (one day?), but the university stated the home is a 600-square-foot prototype that is fully recyclable and super-insulated.

Guess what? You can actually take a real live tour in this real live house.

According to a Facebook post from UMaine Advanced Structures and Composites Center, you can sign up to walk through the 3D home.

It appears the first tour is in January, according to the UMaine events calendar, with more every Friday from then through April 2023.

In the meantime, you can get a quick preview of the inside with these photos shared by UMaine Advanced Structures and Composites Center on Facebook:

A pretty simple design but one that is certainly groundbreaking because it's the first 100% bio-based 3D-printed home.

A bathroom right near the bedroom sounds pretty good.

How about that counter space for all your UMaine or Maine things?

Would you keep the decor if you lived there?

It may be small, but it's definitely cozy in the living room.

You'll certainly have a lot to talk about if you lived here.

A bedroom where you can relax.

Now, if you're wondering how a home like this might survive in Maine, especially with the often harsh cold and heavy snow that comes with winter, the University of Maine has the home "equipped with sensors for thermal, environmental and structural monitoring" and plan to use the data to improve on any future home designs.

At the same time, the creation of this home uses technology that is supposed to help address labor shortages and supply chain issues that are "driving high costs and constricting the supply of [affordable housing], UMaine Advanced Structures and Composites Center stated in its Facebook post.

Guess time will tell on both fronts how that works out.

In the meantime, you can get up close and personal with this 3D home if you want. Makes you wonder what the asking price might be in a place like this...

