Ultimate Stephen King Tour of “Derry” Maine Now Open

What's the first thing anyone asks when you're out of state and they find out you're from Maine? "Oh, Maine! Stephen King lives there, right?" We all know that, but do you truly know Stephen King's Maine?

SK-Tours based in Bangor offer a unique experience for King enthusiasts with their Stephen King Tour. The people behind the tour, Penney, Jamie, and Stu, are the perfect trio for the job as they owned and operated a bookstore for two decades that specialized in King's books and memorabilia.

They transform the city of Bangor and the surrounding area to the infamous "Derry" for tour-goers. Derry, of course, being the fictional Maine town from IT.

The tour is 3 hours long and participants will get to see 20 to 30 different Stephen King sites. The sites vary from places that inspired his stories, film locations such as the real Pet Sematary, and places King himself has worked and lived.

The cost is $50 for adults and kids under 10 are free. They run March to November. The experience received a 2019 Trip Advisor Certificate of Excellence. Book your unforgettable experience here.