Two Young Girls Seriously Injured in Snowmobile Crash in New Portland, Maine

Two Young Girls Seriously Injured in Snowmobile Crash in New Portland, Maine

Andrew_Mayovskyy

Two young girls were seriously injured in a snowmobile crash Friday afternoon in New Portland, about 20 miles southeast of Sugarloaf Mountain.

The Maine Warden Service reports the girls, ages 9 and 10, were snowmobiling on family property off the Millay Hill Road when they lost control of their 1988 Ski-Doo and crashed into the trees. Neither girl was wearing a helmet, according to spokesman Mark Latti.

The two girls were transported to Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington with trauma to their head, chest and back. They were then transferred by LifeFlight to Maine Medical Center in Portland, Latti said.

The Maine Warden Service, NorthStar Ambulance, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and New Portland Fire and Rescue all responded to the crash.

We’ll have more information as it becomes available.

LOOK: Full List of the Best Places to Live in Maine

Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in Maine using data from Niche. Niche ranks places to live based on a variety of factors including cost of living, schools, health care, recreation, and weather. Cities, suburbs, and towns were included. Listings and images are from realtor.com. On the list, there's a robust mix of offerings from great schools and nightlife to high walkability and public parks.

Some areas have enjoyed rapid growth thanks to new businesses moving to the area, while others offer glimpses into area history with well-preserved architecture and museums. Keep reading to see if your hometown made the list.
Filed Under: maine, New Portland, snowmobile crash, two girls injured
Categories: Maine News, News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top