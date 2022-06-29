Two Teens Seriously Injured in Raymond, Maine Crash

Two teens were hospitalized with serious injuries after the car they were in flipped upside down and crashed into a utility pole in Raymond, Maine.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office says a homeowner on Webbs Mills Road reported a vehicle crashed in front of their home around 2 a.m. Tuesday.

Police said the driver, 18-year-old Lucas Gaudin of Raymond, lost control of the 2002 Volkswagen GTI and crossed the opposite lane of the road. The car went airborne before striking a utility pole, snapping the pole in half.

Gaudin was able to get out of the vehicle after it landed on its roof. The Sheriff’s Office said the young man was on his feet when first responders arrived. Gaudin’s passenger, a 16-year-old girl, was trapped in the wreckage and she had to be removed by Raymond Fire and Rescue.

Both teens were taken by ambulance to Maine Medical Center in Portland with serious but not life-threatening injuries. Police said speed was considered to be the primary factor in the crash, but it remains under investigation.

Windham Rescue and the Windham Police Department also assisted at the scene. The road was closed for several hours early Tuesday morning while Central Maine Power crews repaired the pole and wires.

