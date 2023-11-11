Two People with Life-Threatening Injuries after Head-On Crash in Maine
Two people were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries Saturday morning after a head-on crash in West Paris.
Two People Seriously Injured in Head-On Crash
The incident happened around 7:28 am on Route 26 in the vicinity of 52 Bethel Road, according to News Center Maine.
Driver Crossed the Centerline
The Oxford County Sheriff’s Office said 43-year-old Eric Cole from Norway and 52-year-old Heidi Kokkola from Bryant Pond collided head-on after Cole crossed the centerline.
Crash Scene under Investigation
Investigators were on the scene reconstructing the crash. Route 26 was closed for several hours.
