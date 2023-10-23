Two People from Maine Charged with 13 Counts of Animal Cruelty

Police arrested a man and a woman for animal cruelty and seized 13 animals in Belfast on Saturday.

Two People Charged with Animal Cruelty

Twenty-four-year-old Robert DeBeck from Belfast and 24-year-old Krysta Sweetland from Belfast are each facing 13 counts of animal cruelty.

Some Animals in Critical Condition

Some of the animals rescued were in critical condition, said the Belfast Police Department. Officers seized a total of 13 cats and dogs.

Ongoing Investigation

The investigation started on October 13 after officials received complaints about the welfare of animals at 37 Achorn Road, according to WABI News.

Bail and Court Arraignment

The bail was set at $2,500 each for DeBeck and Sweetland. They will appear for an arraignment in Waldo County Court in Belfast on December 1.

Police Asking for Information

Contact the Belfast Police Department at (207) 338-2040 if you have any information related to the case.

Get our free mobile app

Fame and Fortune: These Are the Richest Celebrities in the World Stacker compiled a list of the world's richest celebrities using data collected from Celebrity Net Worth 's rankings by current net worth. Gallery Credit: Stacker

Celebrities Who Were Murdered It's shocking to hear when one of your fave actors, musicians or models is murdered. In fact, many of them still haunt us to this day. Below, discover 25 who were killed. Gallery Credit: Natasha Reda