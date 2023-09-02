Two New England States Rank #1 and #2 With Least ‘At Risk Youth’

Social media is killing kids.

Not literally, per se, but social media is hurting the youth emotionally and mentally. I mean, esteems everywhere are down.

There are many factors when it comes to an "at-risk youth." Not all young individuals have the same opportunities to thrive. Furthermore, there are certain states that support at-risk youths better than others.

That support from the state could change the future of individuals that are considered "at-risk."

Don't think this is a real issue?

16% of individuals between the ages of 18 and 24 are neither working nor attending school, according to a Wallet Hub article. Many suffer from poor health conditions that hinder their ability to develop physically or socially. These are factors that do not support at-risk youth.

According to the Wallet Hub research,

at least 77% of young adults today are ineligible to join the U.S. military because they fail academic, moral or health qualifications. In addition, research shows that when youth grow up in environments with economic problems and a lack of role models, they’re more at risk for poverty, early pregnancy and violence, especially in adulthood.

So what states support at-risk youth successfully? And how do you even calculate that?

"To determine the places where young Americans are not faring as well as others in the same age group, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 15 key indicators of youth risk," according to WalletHub.

Two New England states did really well. Massachusetts was ranked the BEST state for at-risk youths, and New Hampshire was right behind in the #2 spot.

When it comes to the percentage of "Disconnected Youth," New Hampshire was tied for the best spot.

Perhaps that's because New England states offer so much, from children's sports to access to fields and parks, environmental connections like the ocean and the mountains, etc.

New Hampshire also had the lowest youth poverty rate, a contributing factor to at-risk youth.

Similarly, Massachusetts was labeled the state with the lowest percentage of youth that were overweight and obese. Again, probably due to access to after-school activities, youth sports, parks, and athletic fields.

To see the full report, click here.

