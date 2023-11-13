Two Moose Illegally Killed in Aroostook and Washington Counties

The Maine Warden Service is asking the public for information about two illegally killed moose. One of the moose was found in Aroostook County and one was found in Washington County.

$3,000 Reward Offered

The Maine Warden Service said the two “wildlife crimes are not related.” A reward of $3,000 is being offered from Maine Operation Game Thief for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the killing of either of these moose.

Moose Shot in Aroostook County

The dead moose in Aroostook County was found in T9 R5 WELS. It was killed on “County Road 15” off Route 11. Wardens said “County Road 15” is a logging road that runs east off of Route 11, approximately 4 miles south of the Oxbow Road.

Wardens: "Moose Left to Waste"

“Game Wardens received a report of a dead moose which had been shot and left on the logging road on Thursday, November 9th. Wardens have determined that this moose was shot during the night of Wednesday, November 8th or during the early morning hours on Thursday, November 9th. The moose was left to waste after being killed,” according to the Maine Warden Service.

Moose Shot in Washington County

The dead moose in Washington County was located in Baileyville after it was reported. It was found midday on Friday, November 10, approximately 70 yards off the Grand Falls Road.

Wardens: Moose Shot from the Road

“Upon investigation, the moose was found to have died as a result of being shot. Wardens have determined that this moose was shot from the Grand Falls Road on the morning of November 10th between the hours of 8am and 11:45am. The moose was left to waste after being killed,” said the Maine Warden Service.

Wardens Looking for Information

If you have any information, contact Operation Game Theft at 1-800-ALERT-US. You can also use the Maine OGT app “Tip 411” or go to maineogt.org.

